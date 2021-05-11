Migrants’ rights group protests for recognition of undocumented people outside Denis Coderre’s office

Amid this year’s municipal elections, protesters call for politicians to keep their promises

A protester adds posters to former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre’s offices. Photo Jasper Bleho-Levacher

Around 25 people made themselves heard above the noise of Crémazie Boul. on Oct. 31, as they protested for the rights of undocumented immigrants in front of former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre’s offices.

The protest was organized by Montreal’s Solidarity Across Borders, a group that campaigns for regularization. Also referred to as amnesty, regularization is when legal status is offered to all people who are within a country without authorization. For SAB, all migrants deserve this right, as clearly shown by a large banner held by several protesters, which read: “Status for All.”

It is unclear how many people live without legal status in Canada. One estimate cited by the country's governmental health research investment agency, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, puts the number at 500,000. Most of these undocumented migrants live in Vancouver, Toronto, or Montreal.

For Hamza, a young undocumented man and member of SAB, regularization would mean visibility for people in his situation. He feels politicians largely ignore those who, like him, lack legal status. This is why SAB chose to protest in front of Coderre’s office.

The ex-mayor of Montreal had previously served as federal Citizenship and Immigration Minister in former prime minister Paul Martin’s cabinet from 2002 to 2003. He is running again for mayor in this year’s Montreal municipal elections.

“We’re here today to be seen,” Hamza said.

He said it is high time officials like Coderre live up to the promises they have made throughout the years to people who live without status. This sentiment was echoed by a sign one protester taped to Coderre’s building’s window, which read: “Pretty words, Mr. Coderre. Now Back ‘Em Up!”

“Every time there’s elections, they keep talking about regularization for immigrants. They keep saying, ‘We need immigrants, we need them for the jobs,’ ” Hamza said. “Still, once the elections are over nobody cares about us anymore.”

This disappoints Tami, a first-generation immigrant herself, who, along with her daughter, held a banner reading: “We are all essential.”

“When we talk to Americans, we say, ‘Canada is so welcoming.’ That’s not really true,” she said.

Tami said it is unfair that Canada denies undocumented migrants legal status.

“We’re such a rich country, we should face the consequences of our actions. Canada is a big player [when it comes to] pollution and exploitation of [developing countries], so the least we can do is open our doors when people come,” she said.

Despite how serious these issues are to SAB, protesters seemed hopeful. Music played on a loudspeaker as various people took to the microphone to chant slogans such as, “Montréal solidaire, Montréal sanctuaire!”