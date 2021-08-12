The Sneakpeak Universe will be holding a sneaker convention in Montreal

Sneaker Carnival where you can play basketball and trade exclusive kicks

Sneakerheads from all over can rejoice at the return of in-person sneaker conventions. Courtesy Yohan Rebboh

The carnival-themed sneaker convention allows guests to trade, sell and buy exclusive sneakers.

Tickets are $22 dollars before tax for entry into the carnival, and the event will take place Aug. 14 from 12 pm to 7 pm at 8500, boul. Décarie, Montreal, QC with basketball games and an NBA-inspired food menu for anyone interested in sneaker culture.

This event is a great way to find some of the rarest sneakers on the market with over 40 plus shoe vendors. With all the vendors and potential sneaker shoppers that will be in attendance, it will be the perfect opportunity for guests to network with fellow sneakerheads.

There are thousands of sneakers to choose from, along with an exclusive sneaker menu to purchase from prestigious sneakerheads that have been a part of the culture for years.

Because of the recent lift on restrictions related to COVID-19, some people have been hesitant to interact with one another. This sneaker convention will be the first held by the creator of the Sneakpeak Universe, Yohan Rebboh since the restrictions have been loosened. The Carnival-themed convention encourages the public to participate after a tough year of lockdown related to COVID-19.

“This year’s event is so incredibly different than others for many reasons, it’s our first outdoor event and our first event with a basketball court so we’re taking full advantage,” said Rebboh.

This year's convention was inspired by the location, where there is a full regulation basketball court right next to a large parking lot. This provides Yohan with the ability to host this event in a big space where people can enjoy the display of the sneakers while watching the basketball challenges.

Not only is it a sneaker convention, but there will be a skills competition with prizes up for grabs. Courtesy Yohan Rebboh

There is also a basketball skills competition where guests will be able to win sneakers and other surprise gifts by completing certain challenges on the basketball court.

“The basketball court will have many exciting activities from skill contests, to free RedBull, to our Hype Pong carnival game,” said Rebboh. “One of the contests is a three-point competition, another is a time-based contest: 30 seconds to score 4 different shots. The prizes include sneakers, jerseys, NBA shorts, cleaning products, and more.”

With restrictions recently lifted this convention allows sneakerheads who have participated in years past to not only enjoy the carnival but also see some familiar faces they haven't seen since the beginning of the epidemic.

“Mainly because interacting in person with like-minded people has become so foreign since the pandemic and we’re finally able to do it again in a safe manner,” Rebboh said.

The huge parking lot next to the basketball court provides more than enough space for social distancing guidelines to be in full effect. It gives you the ability to test out your sneakers on the court and also take notice of some new ones.

“Another thing that makes this year different is that our delicious SneakEats menu will be made on the spot and attendees will be able to watch our chef make their food, including chicken brochette, tuna steak sandwich, Mac and cheese, and corn on the cob,” Yohan said.

There will be a free shoe cleaning service to polish your second-hand shoes or to polish the ones you want to sell to make them look new.

Louis-David Paul-Hus runs @Montreal_Plugs—an online trader and seller of sneakers. He has been finding different ways to interact with future clients such as Instagram and Reddit posts and talking through Facebook marketplace about purchasing sneakers.

Instead of purchasing shoes online take advantage of lifted COVID-19 restrictions and meet some sneaker connoisseurs. The face-to-face interaction might get you a deal from Paul-Hus and the many vendors that would be at the carnival.