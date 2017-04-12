La Meute to Protest at Montreal Mosque Friday

La Meute protesting earlier this March at Montreal City Hall. Archive Brian Lapuz

Far-right group La Meute intends to demonstrate outside a Montreal mosque Friday, after a TVA report came out claiming a mosque had banned women construction workers from the area to make way for Friday prayers.

The anti-Islam group is expected to show at 1:30 p.m., at 4075 Avenue de Courtrai in Côte-des-Neiges.

The Ah-lill Bait Mosque has denied the accusations. In a statement released today, the mosque wrote they were surprised by the claims made by TVA, saying they thought they had good relations with the contractor since the beginning of the project.

“The statements contained in the report about the exclusion of women on the construction site are not only false, but fuel cynicism and harm the entire communities,” wrote the mosque.

President of the Montreal Electric Services Commission Serge Boileau manages the site, and told La Presse that no formal request was made to them or their contractor about the presence of women on the construction site.

“It is with surprise and astonishment that we react today. We had actually asked for parking at lunchtime on Fridays, but never asked for anyone to be excluded. This request, if it exists, does not come from our organization,” said Moayed Altalibi in a statement on behalf of the mosque.

La Meute President Sylvain Brouillette made the call out for the demonstration last night on their public Facebook page, writing it was of utmost importance for them since “La Meute was founded for the protection of our women from religious fundamentalism.”

