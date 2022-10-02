‘Dear Timid Body’ finds beauty in the unexpected

Concordia alumni releases latest poetry collection

‘Dear Timid Body’ covert art done by Rue Mader. Courtesy AOS Publishing

Writer Kelsey Nichole Brooks’ has released her new poetry book Dear Timid Body. The 48 poems look at love in all of its shapes and forms.

Q: Tell me about Dear Timid Body. What are the inspirations behind it?

I started writing Dear Timid Body when I was about to leave Montreal. I had just graduated from Concordia and writing the poetry book was a way for me to say goodbye to people.

I moved here in Montreal to be with somebody and that relationship didn't work out. Things don't always work out the way we expect them to, and that's okay. The book helped me realize that beautiful things and beautiful memories do come from things that didn't turn out how you expected them to.

Q: Do you have a favourite poem from the collection that resonates with you differently than the others?

“Dear Timid Body” is probably the one that's most special to me, because when I was going through the end of that relationship I had been in, I was not always so kind to myself. For me, writing that poem was proof that I was starting to love myself better.

“Polaroid Bookmark” is very special to me. I think the explanation as to why is better if you just read it.

Q: This is Where it All Begins is your first poetry collection, how does Dear Timid Body differ from it?

I don't consider This is Where it All Begins my first real professional book. I was in the moment of trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life and I had always loved writing and writing has always been an important thing to me, and so I wrote that book up very quickly. It was my introduction to being a writer. Dear Timid Body is my first impact as a writer.

Q: What do you hope readers will take away from this book?

I would say that memories are really something that are immortal. No matter if the memory is bad or if it brings up negative emotions, it's still going to be there. Crafting it into a way where it becomes something beautiful to you is what is important.

Q: Who are some of your favourite poets?

I really like Frank O'Hara, William Carlos Williams, Pablo Neruda, and Mary Oliver.

Q: Do you have any advice for aspiring young poets?

Write from your heart. I see a lot of other writers trying to copy paste everyone else and I think that everyone holds something so powerful, beautiful, and true to themselves. If you can just find a way to unlock that and work on your own words and your own voice it could be something quite magical.

Q: As an artist who works in other mediums, how do the other creative projects you work on influence your writing?

It's kind of been a process for me to figure out what I am and what I'm trying to do. I think that it's divided into three things. Whenever I have a story or something that I want to tell, it's either through writing itself alone, through a poem or a short story or something like that, or it's done through a visual aspect like painting or photography. The third is a mix. Something I just started getting into is film, it's combining that writing and that visual aspect together because sometimes the story is so big that it just needs both components. So I really am starting to divide my art into those three things.

Q: What can we expect from you in the future?

I am going to be releasing a short film sometime in the spring or summer called “Tiny Sparks”. It’s my first independent film. It's in the editing process now, but I'm very excited for it because I think film is something that I really want to start diving more into. I'm also starting a very small photography project, it's called The Human Notebook, which is basically writing stories on the physical body because I feel like people are their own book that they carry around.

Dear Timid Body is available through AOS Publishing.